LONDON (Reuters) – European shares extended their rally on Tuesday, led by travel, banking and commodity-related shares amid fresh indications that the mutated Omicron strain of the coronavirus may be less severe than previously thought.

The European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.6 percent to 493.1 points, setting a new record high, after the American Standard & Poor’s and Dow Jones indexes closed at a record high last night.

The European travel sector index rose 3.3 percent to its highest level in more than six weeks, and British airlines rose, with Ryanair increasing 9 percent, British Airways owner EAG 10 percent and Wizz Air increasing 10 percent as air traffic improved in December. .

The European Stoxx index rose 22.4 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s rose 26.9 percent.