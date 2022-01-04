Tesla’s decision to open a new showroom in the Chinese region of Xinjiang it has not been digested by everyone. In particular by the trade and rights groups of the United States, which have criticized the choice made by the company led by Elon Musk: Xinjiang represents in fact a significant point of conflict between Western governments and China in recent years, especially after United Nations and human rights groups estimate that more than a million people, mainly Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minorities, were detained in camps in that region of China.

China has confirmed the presence of the camps, but has rejected the accusations that there are abuses of any kind, including that of the works. forced: the Chinese government of fields that provide vocational training, and that companies should respect as well as its policies. “Tesla is supporting the genocide”The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the largest Muslim advocacy organization in the United States, commented on the company’s decision to open a new showroom in the region. That’s right, the US has labeled it as “genocide“China’s treatment of Uighurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang, and for this reason both the US and some other countries are considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics scheduled for next February.

Tesla does not seem to want to retrace his steps at the moment, despite the fact that the Council on American-Islamic Relations has explicitly asked Elon Musk to immediately close the new showroom. The same request has also echoed among Tesla banks by another US trading group, the Alliance for American Manufacturing, and by the American senator Marco Rubio. We recall that Tesla currently manages a production plant in Shanghai, where it is increasing production to cope with the increase in sales in China.