There beta Of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road has exceeded quota 500,000 downloads on Nintendo Switch in four days: Level-5 announced it, thanking users and hoping that other players can also try the demo.
Available from March 28, the beta of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road allows you to experience the experience of the new episode, arriving during 2024 but for the moment still without a exit date official.
Moreover, the beta will also arrive soon on PlayStation and Steamwhich will further increase the numbers totaled so far: a great start for a particularly long-awaited return, considering Victory Road's long development period.
Our test
We tried the beta of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, but got mixed feelings compared to the approach that Level-5 has chosen for the relaunch of its sports RPG series, which is currently missing a precise identity.
On a structural level, however, the game already seems to have a lot going for it and the mechanics promise a certain depth, so Inazuma Eleven fans probably won't be disappointed.
