There beta Of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road has exceeded quota 500,000 downloads on Nintendo Switch in four days: Level-5 announced it, thanking users and hoping that other players can also try the demo.

Available from March 28, the beta of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road allows you to experience the experience of the new episode, arriving during 2024 but for the moment still without a exit date official.

Moreover, the beta will also arrive soon on PlayStation and Steamwhich will further increase the numbers totaled so far: a great start for a particularly long-awaited return, considering Victory Road's long development period.