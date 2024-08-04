Youth politics disavowed

All-in on the dream team. Ducati has achieved the status of undisputed queen of MotoGP by raising several young riders, giving up on focusing on a single champion as happened in 2016 when the Borgo Panigale company announced the arrival of Jorge Lorenzo for the following two years. Francesco Bagnaia, signed already in 2018 and ‘left’ in Moto2 at Pecco’s request, has rewarded Ducati’s policy by signing the last two world titles, but in 2025 he will not have at his side another young hopeful who grew up in the ranks of the satellite teams of the Borgo Panigale company.

Marc Márquezin fact, in half a season as a rider Gresini convinced the Ducati management to promote him to the official team for the next two years alongside Bagnaia. The prospect of losing Marquez to the competition must have pushed Ducati not to let Marquez slip away at the cost of losing several riders with undoubtedly rosy futures.

Let’s talk about Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi. The first and third will be the new official Aprilia couple, the Beast currently an official Ducati rider will further strengthen a KTM that will play a poker of aces with Acosta, Binder, Vinales and Bastianini. Davide Tardozzi to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP He commented on this inevitable evolution of the scenario triggered by Ducati’s decision regarding Marquez as follows: “In the last two years we have had a unique line-up of drivers in history, we knew perfectly well that we would have to make painful choices and that one, two or three, because I also include Bezzecchi, could leave. We knew it, we made a choice and the future will tell us if we were right or wrong. We let Martin, Bastianini and Bezzecchi go with pain in our hearts, but we had to make choices and the future will tell us if we are right. I am even more sorry for the guys than for the drivers, because they are three splendid guys who have given us a lot and with whom we are on excellent terms, and I am on good terms too, then while playing I always wish them the best, but behind us”.