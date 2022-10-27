CDMX.- Yesterday DEBATE promptly informed you that the Mexican actress Carmen Leticia Calderón León gave her son with Down syndrome a luxurious apartment in Mexico City (CDMX), since he already considers it ready to lead an independent life, this time, we bring you what the ‘depa’ is like that the one better known only as “Lety Calderón” bought for Luciano.

In an exclusive interview conducted by the journalist Magali Ayala for the show program ‘Al Rojo Vivo’, the actress from telenovelas such as ‘Laberintos de passion’, ‘Esmeralda’ and ‘In the name of love’ gave a tour of the luxurious apartment which will be the home of his descendant.

During the recording you can see some department spaces which represents one of the greatest dreams for Luciano. In the kitchen area, a large bar of shiny material, microwave oven, stove, set of knives and benches are some of the items that can be seen.

Indoor plants adorn social areas of the house that the young man with Down syndrome son of Lety Calderón with Juan Collado will inhabit. At the age of 18, the young man feels ready to face one of the wishes he had since he was a child: to live alone.

The main view of the ‘depa’ room is a large window that lets in light, gives a feeling of spaciousness and allows you to observe the beautiful houses in the area. Also, a set of armchairs, a coffee table and a huge flat screen will be perfect for entertaining someone that age.

The guest bedroom is composed of a double bed and a bathroom of considerable magnitude, the least that could be expected for the luxury that the gastronomy student’s new home has.

The main room is perhaps the most anticipated space in the house, a large bed, another window with a view of CDMX and another smart TV give the touch to the largest bedroom.

Luciano is not afraid to live alone and lead an independent lifeHe even expressed his interest in staying to live alone permanently, a decision that has to be made together with his mother Lety Calderón.