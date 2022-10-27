Scientists from Germany: the high sexual desire of men turned out to be a universal pattern

Scientists compared male and female sexual attraction. As Julius Frankenbach, a doctoral candidate in psychology at Saarland University in Saarbrücken, Germany, noted, men have a much stronger sex drive than women. His words leads edition of Medical Express.

It turned out that men spend significantly more time thinking and fantasizing about sex compared to the fairer sex.

“What really surprised us is that the results were the same for different countries, age groups, ethnic groups or sexual orientations. In men, a higher sex drive than in women seems to be a fairly universal psychological pattern,” Frankenbach explained.

He added that the study took into account the possible inaccuracy due to the fact that sexuality is a sensitive topic. However, the error was small and showed a real gender difference.

The scientist pointed out that the overall degree of difference in sexual desire depending on sex can be compared with the standard differences in male and female bodies.

