How long should the electric driving range of a plug-in hybrid or PHEV be before a ‘real’ EV is a better choice?

We need to talk about the plug-in hybrid, often abbreviated to PHEV. This is one of three types of hybrid powertrain, alongside the MHEV (Mild Hybrid) and HEV (Full Hybrid), and it is the closest to a true EV. At the same time, it is and remains a compromise. Yes, you drive tens of kilometers electrically, but then the petrol engine has to step in. The layout of the car, especially luggage space swallowed up by batteries and increased weight, is not ideal either. A PHEV sounds like a perfect compromise between a petrol and electric car, but it also has a few drawbacks of both categories.

Intermediate solution

The PHEV is therefore a bit of an interim solution. It is a way to let people experience how electric driving and charging work, without running out of power causing stress. Nowadays there are electric cars that in practice can go several hundred kilometers without charging, so you would say that the PHEV intermediate solution has had its day. But that’s not true, the type of hybrid is still popular. In fact, brands are still fully committed to it and Toyota announces that they are working on a PHEV with an enormous range.

Toyota PHEV with long range

What is a long range? Well, every PHEV gets about 50 kilometers. In Toyota’s case even around 70 for the new Prius PHEV, for example. At the top of the food chain, brands almost double that number. Toyota is going to step this up a bit further. The brand says that they are working on a PHEV drive with more than 200 kilometers of fully electric driving range. That’s a lot! Isn’t it too much?

Time for a BEV?

You’d say there’s no such thing as ‘too much’, but isn’t the PHEV dangerously close to an EV? And with numbers like that shouldn’t you just recognize that an EV is simply the better choice? After all, a large range requires a large battery pack, which in turn means extra weight and space that it costs in the car. A long-range PHEV is a bit of an interim solution, or so it seems.

That is the skeptical note, because for people who find the PHEV a perfect intermediate solution, more range is of course brilliant. It doesn’t get more concrete than these numbers, so we’ll have to wait and see what Toyota will do with this gargantuan PHEV range.

This article Does a PHEV with a range of 200 km still make sense? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#PHEV #driving #range #sense