ANDl Tourmalet, symbol of the Tour de France, and the Angliru, the “Olympus” of Asturias, The major ports will be protagonists of the 78th edition of the Back to Spain coming out this saturday Barcelona and will come to Madrid on September 17, but not the only ones, since the mountainous route offers 10 final climbs in its 21 stages, five of them unprecedented, in addition to 2 time trials.

Clinging to its personality, the Vuelta will come out with 5 new high goals on the menu: Arinsal, in Andorra (3rd stage), Caravaca de la Cruz, Murcia (9th)Larra Belagua, Navarra (14th), Bejes, Cantabria, (16th) and La Cruz de Linares, Asturias (18th).

In addition, there will be no shortage of the already typical explosive arrivals that pursue the objective of keeping the fan alert day by day, and up to the last kilometer.

This edition will not be an exception, because this time there will be a mountain stage in the Community of Madrid on the eve of the final, which will not be the usual “of the ports”, but a “classic” leg-breaker of 10 third grade levels that promises great emotions the eve of the final party in Madrid.

The risk

The first stage is in suspense due to the protests that have been cited by the surroundings of the circuit.

“Cultural Omnium has called protest actions around Catalonia on the occasion of the Vuelta a España, which will start this Saturday from Barcelona and will have a total of three stages in the community”, says the newspaper Marca.

And he adds: “The pro-independence entity has called for mobilization and to carry the flag through the points where the cycling tour will pass, with the intention of “making the Catalan political conflict visible in the world”, Òmnium reported on Wednesday. it’s a statement”.

