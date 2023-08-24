Ahmed Mahmoud does not rule out taking legal action to push the singer-songwriter to change his surname

It was February 9, 2019 when Mahmood triumphed at the Sanremo Festival with Moneythe song in which he sang about the now frayed relationship with his father Ahmed Mahmoud, who left home when his son was just 5 years old. Four years later, with Mahmood now considered among the most talented Italian artists of the moment, Ahmed Mahmoud decided to break his silence and attack his son, denying having abandoned him.

Ahmed Mahmoud told his point of view to National newspaper, underlining the various occasions in which, after the end of the marriage with the mother of Alexander Mahmoud, real name of Mahmood, father and son of would meet: "There are photos of the two of us in the park, in moments of vacation, on various occasions, even in Egypt. We went out to eat together, he even came to my house when I lived in Trezzano sul Naviglio, he took his little sister in his arms (which I got from another woman) who is now 11 1/2 years old."

What Ahmed Mahmoud said — The 63-year-old, who arrived in Italy from Egypt almost 40 years ago, now lives in the Corvetto district of Milan together with his fourth wife and is keen to underline the meeting he had with his son a few days before his triumph in San Remo four years ago: "The week before he took part in the Sanremo Festival we went for an aperitif together. I didn't know he would go to Sanremo or that I had inspired his songs. Even if we didn't see each other often, the relationship did not never interrupted and I never imagined he could talk about abandonment".

Ahmed Mahmoud and the last contacts with Mahmood — The man obviously speaks of his point of view and it is not so unusual for a parent not to realize what a child feels, even if on balance Mahmood, in the course of his already rich discography, has been quite transparent towards the father. It is Ahmed Mahmoud himself, after all, who underlines how the last contact with the son dates back to more than a year ago: "The last time we spoke via message was more than a year ago, but always superficially".

Ahmed Mahmoud's curious request to his son — A year without contact is a clear hint of a relationship that is now worn out, but during the interview the 63-year-old said he was ready to take legal action to persuade the son to change his surname: "If he really thinks I've abandoned him and doesn't want to have anything to do with me anymore, I'd like him to change his surname: no longer Mahmoud". The man admitted that he had already proposed the matter to his son, who allegedly ignored his request: "He replied no. And I'm considering whether to contact a lawyer".

In Money Mahmood he had been very direct, "I don't have time to clarify because I only now know what you are. I understood in a second that you only wanted money from me", and some might even think that giving such a surprise interview, four years after that song has climbed the Italian charts and beyond, it may sound a bit suspicious. The 63-year-old stressed that today he works in a bar, even if in his life he has done a bit of everything, from the haulier to the gas station, passing through the bricklayer.

Mahmood, generally very reserved if we exclude what he reveals in his songs, he did not publicly reply to his father’s words and, given the precedents, it is to be sworn that the matter will not have any public follow-up.