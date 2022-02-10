The Colombian dominates the final sprint. In the Tour d’Antalya success for the Italian Matteo Malucelli
The first stage of the Tour of Oman is by Fernando Gaviria in his 48th career success. A victory that the Colombian was missing from August 2021 when he won a tapa at the Tour of Poland. In the sprint to the finish in Muscat (138 km starting from Al Rustaq Fort) the 27-year-old UAE Emirates preceded Mark Cavendish. Third place for Kaden Groves. In the top 10 of the race there is also a pinch of Italy with Andrea Peron (Team Novo Nordisk) finishing in ninth place.
Antalya
–
The success for Italy comes from the Antalya Tour. Matteo Malucelli wins the first stage of 144.5 km setting a group of about twenty runners in the sprint. Gazprom rider RusVelo wins the photo finish of Jakub Mareczko of Alpecin Fenix. Third place for Karl Lauk.
