The first stage of the Tour of Oman is by Fernando Gaviria in his 48th career success. A victory that the Colombian was missing from August 2021 when he won a tapa at the Tour of Poland. In the sprint to the finish in Muscat (138 km starting from Al Rustaq Fort) the 27-year-old UAE Emirates preceded Mark Cavendish. Third place for Kaden Groves. In the top 10 of the race there is also a pinch of Italy with Andrea Peron (Team Novo Nordisk) finishing in ninth place.