A couple of days ago a new teaser was released about the sixth season of Better Call Saul. The interesting thing about this advance was that it hid a clue related to its possible release date, and once the fans deciphered the message, AMC decided to congratulate them by sharing a second preview that now confirms the exact day that this sixth part will hit television.

Via Twitterthe American network revealed that it will be the next April 18th when the sixth season of Better Call Saul finally released:

This preview shows us Saul Goodman removing his “Wanted” sign from a board. Those who provide information that could lead to his eventual capture will be rewarded with up to $5 million dollars, so this illicit lawyer will certainly have to find a way to protect himself not only from justice, but from the possible drug cartels that are after him. .

Publisher’s note: I think Better Call Saul was one of those shows that took the world by storm. Since Breaking Bad, this character had already stolen the hearts of many fans, but this new series has shown us a true development of characters that few other productions have managed to do.

Via: AMC