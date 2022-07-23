The Belgian won the 40-kilometre time trial and won his third stage in the competition. For his part, the Dane completed another great performance, finished second and, if there are no problems, will crown the title when he arrives on Sunday. In addition, he extended his distance with Tadej Pogacar, who finished third, by another eight seconds. Nairo Quintana was unable to defend his overall placement and fell to sixth place.

This Saturday stage 20 of the 109th edition of the Tour de France took place with a 40.6-kilometre time trial that connected Lacapelle-Marival and Rocamadour, the last fully competitive route in the dispute for the top ten places in the table general.

It was Wout van Aert who won this section after achieving a time of 47 minutes and 59 seconds. With this performance, the Jumbo-Visma member, unanimously considered by the jury of the organization as the “super combative” rider of the contest, won his third stage.

His teammate Jonas Vingegaard was able to complete the course, finishing second after crossing the finish line 19 seconds later. In this way, he became the virtual champion of the Tour de France and he only has to reach the finish line in Paris to certify his first title in Gallic territory.

