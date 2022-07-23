The count of Pozos Dulces, Nacho Jacob, arrested last Wednesday in a hotel in Murcia for allegedly abusing minors, regularly visited the city of Murcia. This is confirmed by people close to the aristocrat’s environment, who assure that he used to go to the capital of the Region relatively frequently, especially during the summers.

“Here I had a circle of friends whom I regularly visited. He presented himself as an advisor to famous people and he liked Murcia a lot, where he used to stay in hotels in the city center », the sources say. In addition, they point out that the Count of Pozos Dulces was often seen accompanied by young people, some of them under 18 years of age, and by “influencers” from the Region. For this reason, people who knew him assured that he was not in any way surprised by the news of his arrest.

admission to jail



Nacho Jacob, whose defense has been assumed by the criminal lawyer Raúl Pardo-Geijo, has been in provisional prison since last Friday morning. The head of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Murcia, acting as a guard, ordered him to enter the Sangonera la Verde penitentiary for the alleged commission of two crimes of child abuse and another two of prostitution. Now, the case has been left in the hands of the Court of Instruction number 7 of Murcia, which will be the one that from now on leads the case that continues under summary secrecy.

The count of Pozos Dulces was arrested last Wednesday by agents of the National Police when he left an elevator in the garage of a hotel in the center of Murcia, when he was in the company of a minor under 14 years of age. The accused had picked up the minor at his home hours before and transferred him in his car to a hotel room, according to sources close to the case.

Even though she knew he was under 16, she had a sexual encounter with him. At one point, the minor refused to continue to have any contact with him, to which the Madrid aristocrat reacted by holding him tightly by the neck at the nape of the neck, while forcing him to continue kissing him.

The agents of the Group of Minors (Grume) of Murcia suspect that this is not the only case of alleged sexual abuse and believe that there may be more victims. In addition, the investigators consider that the count could have paid the young people with money or by offering them gifts to maintain some type of sexual contact with him. Experts in the fight against crimes against minors of the National Police continue to track the mobile phone and other electronic devices of the aristocrat in search of clues that could lead to the identification of more victims. Among the files found is an audio recorded by the count in which the 14-year-old minor with whom he was in the hotel is heard lying about his age and stating that he was 16 years old. In this way, the accused would avoid a possible arrest in the event of being discovered by the National Police.

Nacho Jacob is a renowned celebrity image consultant, according to information published on the website of the ‘Jacob Fitzgerald’ agency for hiring artists, communication and event organization, which is run by the Count of Pozos Dulces. Likewise, he boasts of having a “close friendship” with international celebrities such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Julio Iglesias, Michael Douglas, Leonardo Di Caprio, among others.