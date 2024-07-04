A very fast stage took place this Thursday between Macon and Dijon. Dylan Groenewegen He was the winner of the stage after a very nervous finish that was decided in the photo finish.

The Dutch cyclist raised his arms even after completing the split. Colombian FFernando Gaviria He tried to go for the win, but came up empty-handed.

Gaviria He finished in fourth place in the stage with that feeling of defeat for not being able to conquer a stage that was marked as a great possibility of victory for his team Movistar.

For its part, Egan Bernal He had a fairly quiet day alongside leader Tadej Pogacar and current champion Jonas Vingegaard, and remains very strong in the general classification.

Egan Bernal and Tadej Pogacar Photo:EFE Share

Rankings

Stage

1. Dylan Groenewegen 3 h 31 min 55 s

2. Jasper Philipsen mt

3. Biniam Girmay mt

4. Fernando Gaviria mt

5. Phil Banhaus mt

6. Aranaud de Lie mt

7. Aert Mountain Range

8. Arnaud Demare mt

9. Alexander Kristoff mt

10. Pascal Ackermann mt

20. Mark Cavendish mt

35. Tadej Pogacar mt

40. Egan Bernal mt

44. Jonas Vingegaard mt

47. Santiago Buitrago mountain

Egan Bernal at the 2024 Tour de France. Photo:EFE Share

General

1. Tadej Pogacar 26h 47min 19s

2. Remco Evenepoel at 45 s

3. Jonas Vingegaard at 50s

4. Juan Ayuso at 1 min 10 s

5. Primoz Roglic at 1 min 14 s

6. Carlos Rodriguez at 1 min 16 s

7. Mikel Landa at 1 min 32 s

8. Joao Almeida mt

9. Giulio Ciccone at 3 min 20 s

10. Egan Bernal at 3 min 21 s

15. Santiago Buitrago at 5 min 10 s

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS