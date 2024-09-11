President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Wednesday that a transformation movement could not be led without the support of a partnerin reference to his current wife, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller and the deceased Rocía Beltrán.

The historian attended the morning press conference at the National Palace Gutierrez Mullerwho answered questions from reporters about his activities, his thoughts and his relationship with the head of the Executive.

Asked about how she supported López Obrador when his first wife died, the researcher gave the floor to the president but commented: I just loved him very much.

“You could not lead a transformation movement without the support of a companion,” he said. President“In the first stage, the support, understanding and affection of my first wife, the late Rocío, was fundamental and very important. It was extremely important.”

López Obrador commented that a few days ago he talked about how his children wanted him to take them to a circus and he couldn’t because he was busy working on building a movement to transform Mexico, and that required him to go to the towns and squares.

“And the one who stayed with my children was my late wife. When she passes away, I also need a companion, because the fight continues, the fight continues and I rely on Beatriz, in very difficult moments, and she supports me, sustains me and gives me strength and love to move forward, to not give up,” said the Tabasco native.

Then Gutiérrez Müller intervened: “My mother said when she met him, how lucky you are, you have Beatriz.”

Immediately after, López Obrador continued with the topic.

“My opponents, the conservatives, also say that about how she fell in love with me, because she is quite in love. They say: but how? How outrageous,” said the president, laughing.

“She is so delicate, so exquisite, studious, a doctor… for a corncob from Tepetitán, Macuspana, Tabasco, a split-footed Indian.”

The Indian is so handsome that he can get laid, Beatriz interrupted.

The President then went on to say that his wife’s support has been fundamental until now, and he spoke about the importance of family and love for children.

“I have always said that the main social security institution in Mexico is the family. Just as cultures and our pre-Hispanic past have protected us and saved us, so too have our families helped us to get ahead and have prevented social breakdown in our country, because the Mexican family is very fraternal, very supportive,” he said.

López Obrador also pointed out that emptiness and lack of love towards children should not be allowed because they must always be sure that they are loved, always.

“And not saying, no, you are now independent and we see each other, maybe, once a year. And what happens is that this lack of affection, of love, creates voids that want to be filled, or they try to fill those voids with drugs,” said the Tabasco native.