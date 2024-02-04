Abdullah Abu Deif (Brussels, Cairo)

The European Union's regional spokesman, Luis Miguel Bueno, confirmed that the European Union is continuing to hold sessions with various regional partners in the region and the world to stop the military escalation in the Gaza Strip and put an end to the bleeding of civilians.

Luis Miguel Bueno added, in exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad, that European Union officials confirmed, during a meeting in Brussels last week, with the participation of the foreign ministers of Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, Israel, and the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, that the only solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is to establish An independent Palestinian state, stressing that any strategy based on a military solution will not succeed, and that the only solution is the two-state solution, which includes the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, while emphasizing the strong relationship of the European Union with both parties and its readiness to use these relationships to help advance the peace process. ahead.

The European Union's regional spokesman explained that the Union plans to provide a package of economic, security and political incentives to help achieve the two-state solution.

Regarding the importance of joint meetings with Arab officials, Luis Miguel Bueno pointed out that the Palestinian issue has become a crucial priority for the European Union, which will continue to work to achieve a just and lasting solution to the conflict during the coming period.

He said: “The first meeting was held to discuss the situation in Palestine, and separate meetings were held with both the foreign ministers of Palestine and Israel. No decision or agreement has been taken yet, but views will be exchanged between the parties concerned, including the countries of the region, and that the main goal of The meeting is the start of discussions as the Palestinian issue has become a priority, and holding the meeting in itself represents a point of progress that the European Union considers important.”

The spokesman revealed a European plan, which is to establish a Palestinian state and achieve peace in the Middle East, which includes security, political and financial measures and incentives for the Palestinian and Israeli sides, while deeper details of the plan will be announced during the coming period after discussing it with the parties concerned, including the countries of the region.