This Wednesday, a very fast and intense stage 11 was run, after the mountains loomed. The Dane Tadej Pogacar made it very clear that he has the legs to fight for the Tour de France title and won the stage Tadej Pogacar. Egan Bernal it went out and lost a lot of time.

Vingegaard and Pogacar They fought each other on the mountain and the Dane’s strategy prevailed over that of the Slovenian, who did not appear as strong as on other days and burned a lot of energy in a fruitless attack.

Jonas He was more cautious, he measured the race better and he did not play the suicidal game of Tadej. The Visma rider waited for his moment, saved his strength for the end and won a very exciting stage.

Santiago Buitrago He was the best Colombian in the test, finishing in 11th place and beating a Colombian in the general classification. Egan Bernal who lost a lot of time and fell considerably away from the top 10 of the race.

Rankings

Stage

1. Jonas Vingegaard 4h 58min 00s

2. Tadej Pogacar mt

3. Remco Evenepoel at 25 s

4. Primoz Roglic mt

5. Giulio Ciccone at 1 min 47 s

6. Joao Almeida at 1 min 49 s

7. Adam Yates mt

8. Mikel Landa mt

9. Carlos Rodriguez at 1 min 55 s

10. Felix Gall at 2 min 38 s

11. Santiago Buitrago at 3 min 34 s

18. Egan Bernal at 4 min 39 s

General

1. Tadej Pogacar 45 h 00 min 34 s

2. Remco Evenepoel at 1 min 06 s

3. Jonas Vingegaard at 1 min 14 s

4. Primoz Roglic at 2 min 45 s

5. Joao Almeida at 4 min 20 s

6. Carlos Rodriguez at 4 min 40 s

7. Mikel Landa at 5 min 38 s

8. Adam Yates at 6 min 59 s

9. Juan Ayuso at 7 min 09 s

10. Giulio Ciccone at 7 min 36 s

14. Santiago Buitrago at 9 min 41 s

15. Egan Bernal at 10 min 18 s

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS