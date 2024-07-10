Suicide Squad Isekai is one of the most anticipated anime of summer 2024, the DC title shows us a Harley Quinn in a new format. The series will have ten chapters in its first season, three were released in consecutive format, which gave almost an hour of broadcast. DC villains are desperate to get out of the magical world and little by little they realize that there are several secrets that they should discover.

Suicide Squad Isekai It is an anime by Wit Studio (Spy x Family, Attack on Titan). The film is directed by Eri Osada, while Tappei Nagatsuki and Eji Umehara are in charge of the scripts.

As for the opening and closing musical themes, these are performed by Tomoyasu Hotei who performs the opening titled “Another World,” while Mori Calliope performs “Go-Getters” for the ending.

The members of Suicide Squad Isekai are Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark, and this time an ARGUS agent joins them. The character designs were done by Naoto Hosoda, while the art director is Masakazu Miyate, if you want to know more details about the production visit the official website here.

When is Suicide Squad Isekai Chapter 5 released?

On June 27, 2024, it was released Suicide Squad Isekai, three episodes have arrived on the designated platforms.

The fifth chapter will be released on Thursday, July 11, 2024. The final episode of the season is scheduled for August 15—in other words, before the rest of the summer anime ends.

The fourth episode allowed us to see how after recovering the Fort, the villains are imprisoned again, this is because they practically destroyed it, and of course the Crown requires more of them and will not let them go so easily.

The princess of the kingdom—coincidentally very similar to Harley Quinn—recalls her childhood alongside commoners who longed for the end of wars, and goes to the villains’ cells without really knowing what to do. After that, The villains are brought before the Kingdom Council and asked to stop the rapidly approaching troop of beastmen.

❤TV Series The Best of China! 💙 送 The first step is to make the most of the experience of being a professional. We are looking for a way to make the most of your time. We are looking for a way to make the most of your time. 🔥 ▼ Welcome to the new website

7/5(金)24:30～TOKYO MX, BS11, ABEMA, SPECIAL3, etc. We are very happy to hear that you enjoyed it!https://t.co/Uhrsw8xTXr#Chinese …… pic.twitter.com/NCjLnuCQiF — DC JP (@dc_jp) July 5, 2024

Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark come to an agreement and thanks to a lesson from the Joker, Quinn now knows “how to hunt rats.” The villains set a trap for Deadshot’s former cellmate and manage to bring the army back to consciousness. However, the queen doesn’t seem to like this very much.

There are certainly a lot of hidden things and the next episode promises to show us more about Harley Quinn and the swordswoman. Let’s see the new battles and the villains’ odyssey against the clock.

Below is the screening of the rest of the episodes:

June 27 – Episodes 1 to 3.

July 4th – Episode 4.

July 11 – Episode 5.

July 18 – Episode 6.

July 25 – Episode 7.

August 1 – Episode 8.

August 8 – Episode 9.

August 15 – Episode 10.

What time does Suicide Squad Isekai episode 5 come out?

Remember that the premiere on the platform is preliminary, since the first chapter of Suicide Squad Isekai arrived in Japan until July 6, 2024. Enjoy the benefit of the release on this side of the world. Follow us to find out the details of the distribution.

Below are the different departure times for different places in Latin America:

Mexico: 3:30 am

El Salvador: 3:30 am

Costa Rica: 3:30 am

Nicaragua: 3:30 am

Honduras: 3:30 am

Guatemala: 3:30 am

Peru: 4:30 am

Ecuador: 4:30 am

Colombia: 4:30 am

Panama: 4:30 am

Venezuela: 5:30 am

Dominican Republic: 5:30 am

Puerto Rico: 5:30 am

Venezuela: 5:30 am

Paraguay: 5:30 am

Bolivia: 5:30 am

Cuba: 5:30 am

Chile: 6:30 am

Argentina: 6:30 am

Are you ready to see Harley Quinn fight again?

Where can I watch Suicide Squad Isekai?

In Japan, the television networks in charge of distribution are Tokyo MX and BS11. The general license belongs to Warner Bros. Television.

Source: MAX

On the other hand, The official distribution platform in Latin America is HBO’s MAX, here You can watch the episodes every Thursday. You can also watch the anime through Prime Video with an extra channel subscription, check it out here.

We recommend: 5 anime that you can’t miss this summer season of 2024

What is Suicide Squad Isekai about?

The official description of the series is as follows:

“Amanda Waller, director of ARGUS, has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark. These DC Super Villains are sent to an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this universe through a gateway. It’s a place of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies – an “ISEKAI!” Harley Quinn and the others go on a rampage after arriving at ISEKAI, but are captured by the Kingdom’s soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bombs implanted in their necks explode. The clock is ticking. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, Their liberation depends on the conquest of their enemies, the hostile imperial army. The squad members have no choice but to rush headlong into the battlefront. If they run, they die. If they lose, they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and the Suicide Squad survive the ISEKAI? Get ready for the thrilling saga of the elite task force known as the “Suicide Squad” as they embark on an astonishing adventure! Let’s party on!”

In other words, we’ll see how the villains cope in a magical world where their abilities are amplified but they still use the strategies of their past experiences.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.