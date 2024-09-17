Speaking specifically of the DLC the team has now delayed the Bridges & Ports expansion, now scheduled for Q2 2025: we are talking about a year’s delay compared to the original release date. However, let’s take a look at the overall situation of the Cities: Skylines 2 DLC:

Cities: Skylines 2 is about to turn one and its situation doesn’t seem to have improved much. The development team of Colossal Order is working to solve a series of problems and to develop the new content promised before the game’s launch.

Words from the authors of Cities: Skylines 2

The work on the Urban Promenades and Modern Architecture Creator Packs It’s complete, but the developers say the Asset Editor is a priority as “it’s one of the most crucial features to delivering on our promise of making mods fully available in the game,” according to a Steam post.

“So as not to divide our attentionwe have decided to move the release of Creator Packs to Q4. This will also impact the upcoming release of the Bridges & Ports expansion, which will instead be released in Q2 2025. We will continue to focus on the base game before shifting our focus to paid content. Our goal is to ensure that the community is happy with the state of the game, and once we have achieved that, we will be excited to release these amazing packs!”

In July, however, the PS5 and Xbox versions of Cities: Skylines 2 were delayed by Paradox Interactive.