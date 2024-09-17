Cities: Skylines 2 is about to turn one and its situation doesn’t seem to have improved much. The development team of Colossal Order is working to solve a series of problems and to develop the new content promised before the game’s launch.
Speaking specifically of the DLCthe team has now delayed the Bridges & Ports expansion, now scheduled for Q2 2025: we are talking about a year’s delay compared to the original release date. However, let’s take a look at the overall situation of the Cities: Skylines 2 DLC:
- Beach Properties – originally scheduled for Q4 2023, released March 25, 2024, immediately removed from sale and added to the base game after negative player reaction
- Deluxe Relax radio station – originally scheduled for Q4 2023, released March 25, 2024.
- Urban Promenades and Modern Architecture Creator Packs – originally scheduled for Q1 2024, will instead arrive in Q4 2024.
- Soft Rock and Cold Wave radio stations – originally intended for release in Q1 and Q2 2024, are now intended for release in Q4 2024.
- Bridges & Ports expansion – originally scheduled for Q2 2024, now targeting Q2 2025
Words from the authors of Cities: Skylines 2
The work on the Urban Promenades and Modern Architecture Creator Packs It’s complete, but the developers say the Asset Editor is a priority as “it’s one of the most crucial features to delivering on our promise of making mods fully available in the game,” according to a Steam post.
“So as not to divide our attentionwe have decided to move the release of Creator Packs to Q4. This will also impact the upcoming release of the Bridges & Ports expansion, which will instead be released in Q2 2025. We will continue to focus on the base game before shifting our focus to paid content. Our goal is to ensure that the community is happy with the state of the game, and once we have achieved that, we will be excited to release these amazing packs!”
In July, however, the PS5 and Xbox versions of Cities: Skylines 2 were delayed by Paradox Interactive.
