In the Tour de France, one of the most important cycling competitions in the sports worlddifferent distinctions are given to those cyclists who distinguish themselves in each of the stages.

One of those distinctions are the jerseys, which are symbols of honor and achievements, as well as having a special meaning for each one of them, with four being the most coveted on the tour.

Maillot Jaune (Yellow Jersey)

The yellow jersey is given to the leader of the general classification, who is the cyclist who has completed the stages in the shortest accumulated time. The color of this jersey was designated in 1919 by Henri Desgrange, founder of the Tourwho decided that the leader should wear this clothing that symbolizes the color of the sun and greatness.

Jersey Vert (Green Jersey)

This green shirt is awarded to the leader of the points classification, which is delivered in the final position in each stage and in the intermediate sprints to highlight the speed of the competitors.

Maillot à Pois Rouges (Red Polka Dots Jersey)

The cyclists who stand out in the mountains are those who receive the red polka dot jersey, which in Colombia reminds Lucho Herrera and Nairo Quintana in their most important moments in this competition. This was introduced in the 1975 edition of the Tour de France and represents the colors of one of the sponsors at that time ‘Chocolat Poulain’, as recorded by the ‘Sporting News’ portal.

Maillot Blanc (White Jersey)

This jersey It is given to young cyclists, who must be under 26 years of age. The color represents the talent that is beginning to gain ground in this sport. This was created in 1975, disappeared in 1988 and was taken into account again in 2000, whose main exponents have been Denis Menchov in 2003, Alberto Contador in 2007, Andy Schleck from 2008 to 2010, Pierre Rolland in 2012, according to the official website of the Tour de France.

