There are several Internet users and tourists who They have constantly denounced the different thefts and scams to which they are exposed people of all nationalities, when visiting the most important monuments in Paris.

One of the most visited worldwide is the Eiffel Tower, which is cultural heritage of all France and Europe. However, there are several tourists who have denounced the strong insecurity that exists in the place, due to the scams carried out by French and people of African nationalities.

Tiktoker denounces the most common scams and thefts in Paris



A tiktoker with the name of ‘ladistino’ decided to turn on his cell phone camera during his visit to the Eiffel Tower and made a series of recommendations for those tourists who are going to visit the French capital to be very careful with their personal belongings.

The young Argentine showed in his video some of the most common scams that apply to tourists on the street, one of the first was a man who They offered him to sign a paper to help some cause. However, the woman convinces him to take out his wallet and thus becomes vulnerable by showing the money he has in it.

This is how criminals operate in Paris

Another of the most common events in this tourist place, according to the young man, is when criminals give you a bracelet, but after the apparent act of generosity they begin to charge people for these types of accessories.

While the Argentine is recording the most common scams in Paris, apparently, one of the criminals scolds him for the recording and a scuffle between the two people is generated.

In addition, the tiktoker shows a game that is very common in the center of Bogotá, where they use some glasses and some balls to play ‘bolita’. Just like in Colombia, these scammers in Paris lure people into gambling and losing their money.

Finally, the Internet user asked tourists to be very careful when taking a motorcycle taxi, since they tell him a value in euros, but for going through different places in the French capital, the rate goes up without people realizing it, At the end of the tour they make excessive charges and force them to pay what they ask for.

