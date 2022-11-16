In right-wing newsrooms, among all that of Free, the fall of Count II had decreed the end of the short period of opposition and the return to the usual accommodating vocation. First under Draghi and then with Meloni’s victory, Free he had to vent his physiological need for criticism on anyone who tried to raise a finger against the new government.

This morning it was the turn of Roberto Saviano, who, having come out of the first hearing for defamation against Giorgia Meloni, who two years ago he had defined as a “bastard” – an insult that we strongly condemn – considered “singular that a writer is tried for his words no matter how hard they are”.

Although it is clear that Saviano is wrong and that the right to freely insult cannot exist, Alessandro Sallusti has decided to unleash his fury against the writer. Woe to touch Giorgia Meloni. So, today Free headlined: “Saviano bastard”. In his editorial Sallusti addresses the writer to the sound of “pezzo di ma”, “summo bastardo”, “bullo”, “fai sorry”.

It would have been enough to write that Saviano was dead wrong. Instead nothing. As soon as Giorgia Meloni is named, Sallusti is blinded by a primordial instinct of protection for his beloved premier. Saviano, however, was not the first victim of the Sallusti method. He had already fallen to Roberto Scarpinato, guilty of having mentioned the relationship between Berlusconi and the mafia, defined by Filippo Facci as a “failed prosecutor”, “a disturbing character not only for his beards and Mephistophelean features”. And to Antonio Scurati, who was featured on the front page with the title of “man of M” and “prince of the Rosiconi family”. But the funniest attack fell on the French government. As soon as she was elected, Meloni had met the French president Macron and the party had started: “Ready, go. Draghi and Macron say yes to Giorgia”, “friendly meeting with the French president”.

Then, with the arrival of the three NGO ships and the reckless insults of the French government to Italy, Sallusti and his companions discovered what has always been known: that when it comes to migrants, the French are much more nationalist than we are. And the battle has begun: “These French are crazy”, “The barbarians are (still) them. Here is the proof”, “Inhuman Italians? Macron’s gendarmes between shootings and beatings did everything to push back the immigrants”. If you’re going to give the government credibility, you’re one of them. Otherwise they reserve you the usual treatment.

In fact, if you think about it, in Italy there was a newspaper that expressed itself in the style of Saviano, so unwelcome to Sallusti. It came out every day with rather bizarre front pages: “Islamic bastards”, “Salvini attacked by a black woman”, (Immigrants) After poverty they bring disease”, “The southerners are in charge”, “We freed a Muslim”, “Rape with stab wound in Rome. Now black women too”, “Hot potato”, “Virus conquering the South”, “Homosexuals to the rescue”, “More potatoes, fewer mimosas”, “Turnover and GDP are falling but gays are increasing”. We went to check the name of this newspaper, which Sallusti will surely hate, and we discovered that his name is Free. It will be a case of homonymy.

To prevent Sallusti from getting angry further, you need to know how Free addressed the new premier and try to imitate him: Honey blonde hair.

“Yesterday Meloni was impeccable in her navy blue trouser suit with matching silk shirt, black décolleté … and gray eyeshadow. Giorgia, who is proving not to miss a beat, has chosen a Giorgio Armani suit … When she returned to Colle to receive the post of premier from the head of state Sergio Mattarella, Meloni did not change her clothes: she sported the same suit Armani…Only the shoes were higher, golden 12 heel. And she touched up her hairstyle: no longer the ponytail with the strands that fell on her face in the morning, but the honey-blonde hair was smooth and brushed her shoulders. Same bright star earrings”.

The Iron Lady.

“So from today Italy has its ‘Iron Lady’, an Iron Lady who in common with Margaret Thatcher not only has a determination unknown to her male colleagues, the push given by the spring of humble origins and having become the first female premier of her country, but a solid conservative culture, from which she draws her ideas of government. A leader who grew up on bread and politics who now has everything to become a high-level institutional figure like the speech he gave yesterday… His message, inside and outside national borders, is that this government is led not by an anomaly of History, but from a true Atlantic conservative. A leader who knows that the easiest solution is rarely the right one.”

Giorgia, for friends “Frodo”.

“Giorgia with a firm step and a trembling soul. Up front, sure, but not alone. Not a single woman in charge. Who do you look like among the characters of Tolkien’s “company of the Ring”, who like all the militants-brothers-friends of the Roman section of Colle Oppio venerate as a prophecy? But yes: she is Frodo, the small stature and the height of intelligence, her determination to the point of stubbornness, the physical courage that defies ogres and grim powers. […] It screams but doesn’t overlap, study the things to say, not what it would be appropriate to repeat. Naive or pure, you see. When she promises something, Giorgia, like Muzio Scevola, would place her hand (right, obviously) on the brazier. […] His story is beautiful, like his present”.

Here you are. So contact Giorgia Meloni. Be accommodating, kind, a little bit of a pimp. Be Sallusti.