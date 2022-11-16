Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Health authorities confirm the first death from monkey smallpox in Chile

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 16, 2022
in World
Patient recounts the harsh consequences of a severe case of monkeypox

The country detected the first case of monkeypox on June 16.

The Chilean Ministry of Health confirmed this Wednesday the first death from monkey smallpox in the country and said that the deceased is a man with “base pathologies.” The victim, whose age is unknown, had “a weakened immune system” and was diagnosed with the virus on September 29, the Chilean government explained in a statement.

(Keep reading: WHO maintains high alert level against monkeypox)

“The main route of transmission of monkeypox is prolonged close skin-to-skin contact, so people with multiple sexual partners or risk behaviors are more likely to get sick,” the ministry warned.

Chile detected the first case of monkeypox on June 16 in a young man who had recently traveled to Europe and a few days later declared a health alert throughout the territory.

The Ministry recalled in the same statement that the main symptoms of the disease are “lesions on the skin or mucous membranes, particularly in the genital area, temperature above 38.5ºC, swollen glands, headache, muscle aches and decay”.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health alert last June and as of this Wednesday, 79,000 infections and 50 deaths have already been registered. Of the total number of victims, 30 correspond to the Latin American region, with Brazil (12) and the United States (11) at the head, according to the WHO.

Monkeypox, also known as monkeypox, is a viral zoonosis -that is, caused by a virus transmitted from animals to people- of the orthopoxvirus family, the same as the Variola virus that causes human smallpox, eradicated in 1980. .

More Health news

