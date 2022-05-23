The two arrived together at the San Siro for the meeting organized by Eto’o, formerly of Inter and Barcelona. Francesco: “We haven’t talked yet, we’ll do it later”. La Joya: “Now I’m going on vacation, I don’t know what I’ll do yet”

“We will meet on Monday at the Eto’o match event, I will try to convince him to come to Rome”. A few days ago, Francesco Totti had so inflamed the Giallorossi people, who dream of seeing Paulo Dybala with these colors. And actually the two arrived together at the Meazza stadium for the meeting organized by the former Inter and Barcelona player, the first questions were precisely about this possible interview. “We haven’t talked yet” they both answered in chorus, with Totti then adding: “There is time, we’ll do it later. I would also gladly give him number 10 if he wanted it, but I’m not the one who decides ”.

Unattached – See also Juve, not only Vlahovic: the three reasons to hold on to Dybala The Argentine has remained free after seven years with the Juventus shirt and is one of the hottest names in the transfer market. The former Roma captain obviously also spoke about the moment of the team, which on Wednesday the Conference League will be played in the final against Feyenoord: “Mourinho is the right coach, let’s try to be ready for this challenge. It is true that he is sorry not to have hit a Champions League, but there is an opportunity to win a trophy. This championship was different from usual, everything was decided at the end up and down. I am happy for those who have won and I am sorry for those who are relegated ”.

speak joya – “I’m calm, now I’m thinking about the national team and then about the holidays. I still don’t know what I’ll do, I’ll choose the best for me. The relationship with the Juventus fans has always been very important, it will be the best memory I’ll take with me.” These are the words of Dybala to the microphones of Sky Sport. “He is a great, an idol for all those who love football. I carry his words with me.” See also Totti, a fan among the fans, celebrates the curve on social media: "You have already won"

