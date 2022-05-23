Regardless of the passage of time, toys have always been and will be part of us. In this way, the Amazon Hot Sale is the perfect time to enjoy hundreds of offers that become much more accessible LEGO sets, anime figures, Funko Pop! of our favorite properties and more. Thus, below you can check some of the discounts that you cannot miss.

Funko Pop! Marvel: Gingerbread Iron Man – Available at $252 pesos.

Funko Pop! Town: Walt Disney World 50th – Available at $674 pesos.

Bandai Mexico Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Vol. 15 – Available at $588 pesos.

Bandai México Banpresto – Q posket – Super Sailor Uranus (Ver. A) – Available at $484 pesos.

STAR WARS Hasbro Child Animatronic Edition with more than 25 Sounds and Movements – Available at $1,199 pesos.

STAR WARS SW BL Couch – Available at $1,879 pesos.

STAR WARS The Black Series Credit Collection The Mandalorian – Available at $731 pesos.

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Venom Construction Kit – Available at $1,049 pesos.

LEGO Super Mario Building Kit. Initial Tour: Adventures with Mario – Available at $909 pesos.

LEGO Jim Lee Batman Collection – Available at $2,239 pesos.

We remind you that this and more lists will be updated day by day, so that you can discover more and more offers throughout the Hot Sale week. In related topics, these are the offers in video games. Similarly, here are the discounts on cell phones.

Via: Amazon