London (Reuters)

Fulham beat Tottenham 5-3 on penalties, to reach the third round of the English Professional Football League Cup, after they drew 1-1 at Craven Cottage, while Leeds United, second-tier competitors, also lost on penalties to Salford City.

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez failed to score the third penalty kick, which was saved by Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak, before landlords Joao Balenia and Kenny Tete scored two kicks to seal the victory for Fulham.

In the rain, Fulham took the lead in the 19th minute of the London summit with a reverse goal through Tottenham defender Mickey van de Ven from close range.

Four-time champions Tottenham did not fire a shot on target in the first half and the hosts could have led by two goals before the break, but Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster saved a superb header from Rodrigo Muniz just before halftime.

Coach Ange Postecoglou’s team equalized in the 56th minute, when Richarlison turned a cross pass to Croatian Ivan Perisic into the net with a header from a narrow angle.

Despite this, Fulham was close to winning in the regular time of the match, when Harry Wilson fired a shot from inside the penalty area, which Forster saved.

Salford City, the competitor in the fourth division, beat Leeds United 9-8, with a penalty shootout, after they tied 1-1 in the regular time of the match, and each team wasted a penalty kick in the first five before Jimmy Shackleton hit the crossbar, before Osama Ashley settled the victory. to Salford.

Plymouth Argyle, competitors in the second division, seemed on the way to achieve another surprise when they advanced 2-0 to Crystal Palace, competing in the English Premier League, but Roy Hodgson’s team rose up to win 4-2.

Ben Win gave Plymouth the lead early, and Luke Condel made it 2-0 after the break, but striker Odson Edward pulled one back for Palace, an hour after the start, then Frenchman Jean-Philippe Mattita scored a successive hat-trick.

Bournemouth came from behind to win 3-2 at second-tier Swansea City, as coach Andoni Irola won his first victory with Bournemouth.

Wolverhampton Wanderers crushed Blackpool in the third division, while Premier League newcomers Luton Town, who did not achieve any victory in two matches, after returning to the top flight, beat Gillingham club belonging to the fourth division 3-2.

Goals from Wilfred Ndidi and Jamie Vardy gave second-division leaders Leicester City a comfortable 2-0 victory over fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers.