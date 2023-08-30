For the fourth day of the Spanish league championship, Real Madrid will receive a visit from Getafe, to play a Madrid derby. The team coached by Carlo Ancelotti has started this new campaign like a shot and already has nine out of nine possible points, they will seek to continue with this dynamic of victories.
Today we will show you the possible lineup of Real Madrid for this match
BY: KEPA – His presence is essential for the defensive security of the team. Kepa stands out for his agility, size and feline reflexes that allow him to make spectacular saves and keep his goal unbeaten.
RH: CARVAJAL – The undisputed right-back, adds defensive solidity and attacking depth on the right flank. With his speed, overflow ability and experience, Carvajal has become a defensive pillar of the team.
DFC: PRAISE – The versatile defender, is established in the central defense. His versatility allows him to adapt to different positions on defense. Alaba is known for his ability to accurately anticipate, block and distribute the ball.
CB: RUDIGER – Antonio Rüdiger, an experienced and staunch defender, joins the full back line. His firmness on the mark and his ability to lead the rearguard make him a vital element in containing rival attacks.
LI: FRAN GARCIA – The young left back, brings freshness and determination to the left flank of the team. His ability to support in attack and fulfill defensive duties make him a promising addition to the starting eleven.
CDM: TCHOUMENI – Aurélien Tchouaméni, the French midfielder, stands out as a key figure in the midfield. His ability to recover balls, break rival lines and distribute the game with precision is essential for the balance of the team.
MC: CAMAVINGA – Provides dynamism and creativity. His ability to steal the ball and advance with the ball is a valuable attribute in maintaining control of the game.
CM: BELLINGHAM – Jude Bellingham, the English midfielder, commands the midfield with his energy and ability to create chances. His vision of the game and his quality of passing add fluidity to Real Madrid’s game.
MC: FEDE VALVERDE – Contributes with his tireless energy and versatility. Valverde is known for his ability to recover balls, distribute and support in attack.
DC: JOSELU – José Luis Mato Sanmartín, known as Joselu, assumes his position at the front of the team. His scoring nose and his ability to generate spaces are essential to threaten the rival defense.
DC: RODRYGO – Rodrygo Goes, the young Brazilian attacker, provides speed and imbalance in the attacking front. With his dribbling and ability to create chances, Rodrygo is an essential piece to penetrate the opposition defense.
How will the line-up of Real Madrid (4-1-2-1) look like?
Goalie: Kepa
defenses: Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Fran García
Midfielders: Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Bellingham, Valverde
strikers: Joselu, Rodrygo
