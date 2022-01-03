Rome – Everything is ready in view of the first Totocalcio 2022 competition on 9 January: the opening of the bets is scheduled tomorrow morning, January 4th, starting at 7 am while the closing of the collection will expire at 12:15 pm on January 9th.

In the first ticket of the Nuovo Totocalcio, which debuts this year to give new impetus to a historic competition but which in recent times had lost a bit of appeal, it will be possible to bet on the new enabled game formulas: Formula Three, Formula Five, Formula Seven, Formula Nine, Formula Eleven and Il Thirteen.

In the first ticket of the new Totocalcio will be included these races:

Mandatory: 1 Villarreal – Atletico Madrid; 2 Turin – Fiorentina; 3 Clermont – Reims; 4 Empoli – Sassuolo; 5 Genoa – Spezia; 6 Rome – Juventus; 7 Cagliari – Bologna; 8 Hertha B. – Cologne. Optional: 9 Inter – Lazio; 10 Udinese – Atalanta; 11 Venice – Milan; 12 Naples – Sampdoria; 13 Hellas Verona – Salernitana; 14 Seville – Getafe; 15 VfL Bochum 1848 – Wolfsburg; 16 Lyon – Paris Saint Germain; 17 Rayo Vallecano – Betis; 18 Deportivo Alaves – Athletic Bilbao; 19 Osasuna – Cadiz; 20 Nantes – Monaco.

