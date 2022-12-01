To win you need to know how to win. The sentence seems trivial, but it conceals the awareness that the result of a Grand Prix is ​​only the final component of a process that starts from the rooms of a team’s factory and touches several levels. One of them is the track, but there are others as well, including the famous halls of power. The progress of Mercedes in 2022 is a prime example of this: technical growth race after race has been boosted by the introduction of the technical directive TD039preceded in Baku by what many have commented as melodramatic performances by Lewis Hamilton, with back pain from the porpoising. Mercedes, also applying pressure from the media, eliminated the hopping. Precisely for this reason, however, it is surprising that team principal Toto Wolff you say that in 2022 there were no more political games than in other years.

“It’s about protecting your team, and I think everyone does that“, the Austrian told the media. “You try to stay ahead, to protect yourself or, in a way, to understand where politics goes, and I think that’s quite normal. I don’t think there were more games or fewer games in 2022 than in other years. Everyone lives by their own standards, so I guess it was all pretty normal“.