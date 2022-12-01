This week we live in Mexico a contrast between baseball and soccer; a contrast between two types of Mexican national team, between children and “professional” adults, a total difference of two mentalities, one brave and winning and the other mediocre and sad. Yesterday the Mexican soccer team was left out of the World Cup in Qatar in the first phase without even making it to the round of 16; This had not happened for 44 years in the World Cup in Argentina in 1978.

The disappointment of the “Tri” does not lie in their defeat but in their terrible attitude, against Poland and Argentina they went out looking for a draw, not a victory, they left everything for the end and went from playing an exciting game that they ended up winning against Saudi Arabia and It was not enough for them to qualify for the next phase. In any sport or discipline, a team will always be mediocre or losers if it goes out to the field looking for a tie instead of going out to win. It is outrageous to read or hear the so-called “strategists or critics” of Mexican soccer say “a draw is good, a draw favors us” but what unfortunate mediocrity that is. That will never be a good example for our youth, much less for our childhood.

On the contrary, last Sunday the Mexican baseball team achieved a tremendous victory against Cuba to be crowned the champions of the 2022 Pan American baseball games, U10 category (10-year-old children). Mexico twice defeated Ecuador, Brazil and the Dominican Republic to face Cuba with whom they had one loss and one win. From the beginning they went out to play with everything to give their maximum effort at all times from the beginning they played without holding anything back, they gave everything on the field as the great baseball player Viny Castilla says “baseball is played 100% giving absolutely your maximum effort or it is better not to play”. The first game against Cuba we lost in extra inn by one run, the second game we won by two and finally, in a very even game, Mexico won the final taking the victory in a tense and exciting game.

It was very nice to see players like Pablo Vazquez, Nico Silva play, of course the 4 Sinaloans Hector Acosta, José Camargo, Yadier Hernández and Badir Torres; Jesús Ponce, Iker Sepúlveda, Yahir Tamez, Alberto Davis, José García, Mateo Yescas, Rodrigo López, the brothers Salvador and Santiago Cruz, Saúl Melgoza, Randall Simón and Andrei Bertrand made up the proud Mexican roster. Undoubtedly we must highlight the great work of manager Joel Hadar and his coaching staff Daniel Huez, Miguel Ríos, Miguel Durazo, Pablo Vázquez, Tadeo Silva, Efren Gámez, Luisa Muñis and in the press Yubitza Villa. Congratulations and many thanks to this entire team of Pan American champion baseball players.

The enormous difference between the child baseball players and the adult “professional” soccer players was that the children went out to win and not to draw, they went out to play hungry for victory and not afraid of losing; the baseball players played with enormous ambition and not with a great complex. Today our children set an example for the “professionals” who earn millions, it is true that the education of our youth and our childhood depends on us adults, but without a doubt the children teach us with their example every day and in the moments of greater sacrifice, where courage is needed, these little ones played like true giants. I invite you to keep an eye on these tremendous ballplayers. One day the entire country could wear a jersey with their last names and the logo of a major league team. Always remember that there are times when your best teacher can be your child, there is much to learn from our children.