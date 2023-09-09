The Austrian Behörde bring Toto Wolff into hot water. According to them, the Mercedes team boss is fiddling with houses.

Alongside Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff was the incorruptible poster child for Mercedes’ ridiculous success for years. After all, that success was also his success. The successful businessman initially bought into Williams, but saw his chance when the opportunity arose to buy part of the Mercedes F1 team. That decision did not do any harm to Toto. Fifteen titles later, he is now a billionaire on paper.

In the last two years we have also seen a different side of Wolff. In 2021, things did not end well for Lewis in the title fight. The conditions were…dubious. This clearly had an impact on Wolff. He can shoot the Red Bull team and in particular team boss Christian Horner. Sound bytes regularly pass by in which Toto is disparaging about (the current success of) Red Bull Racing. It is understandable and in some ways also good for the sport. But it doesn’t necessarily make Wolff more sympathetic.

Now it turns out that the self-made man also sometimes does things that many rich people can fall into: cheating. Wolff is said to own several homes in Kitzbühel that are classified as holiday homes. However, this is not allowed, because the government has determined that these must be (permanent) residential homes.

That is problematic for Wolff. The Austrian formally lives in Monaco, undoubtedly because of the nice weather and the nice view. To live in Monaco and (not) pay taxes there, you formally have to actually be there for a certain time each year. Now sleeves can be adjusted in practice. But of course you cannot be in two places at the same time on paper. Moreover, it concerns at least two homes in Kitzbühel, so there is an intrinsic problem there. The mayor is now doing some things to research:

We check whether these properties are being used according to regulations or wrongly as illegal second homes. Andreas Wurzenrainer, has an Austrian name

However, the director of the two companies (SETAI and DATAI) through which Wolff bought the houses denies malpractice:

Neither property is used in a manner that is inconsistent with legal provisions. Rene Berger, potentially related to Gerhard

It is unknown whether the government received a tip from a certain Okram Tumleh. Whose deed.

