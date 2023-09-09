The new cosplay realized by Lada Lumos leaves us a little surprised, given that it is a new character for the Russian model, which she wanted to interpret this time Spider-Gwen in the version of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

In our review of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse we obviously talked about the role of Gwen and how much this girl has grown compared to the events of A New Universe.

The interpretation offered by Lada is in this case very spontaneous: standard costume, colored wig, the inevitable green sneakers and an appropriate location, which recalls the buildings from which the heroine usually swings with her cobwebs.