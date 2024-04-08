This Monday April 8, 2024, Millions of people in the United States will have the opportunity to witness a astronomical phenomenon exceptional: a total solar eclipse which will extend from the south of Texas to the north of Maine.

This event, known as the Great North American Eclipse It will plunge a narrow strip of land into total darkness during the day, offering a spectacular view that will not be repeated in the region for several decades.

What will the weather be like today in Texas?

Despite the anticipation the eclipse, Climate could present significant challenges, especially in Texaswhere severe storms are expected a few hours after the phenomenon.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth has warned of the possibility of large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and flooding that would begin around 4 pm local time, mainly affecting south and southeast of Dallas Fort Worth, including areas such as Palestine , Waco and Killeen.

By evening, the threat is expected to spread to broader regions, including Dallas Fort Worth, Gainesville, Paris and Graham.

Observation conditions:

The NWS has also noted that although some areas may experience adverse viewing conditions due to the cloudiness Between 9 and 11 a.m., low clouds are expected to disperse before the eclipse.

However, they have admitted that some “unfortunate areas” could have reduced visibility.

Key times of the total solat eclipse:

In Fort Worth, the entirety of eclipse is scheduled to begin at 1:40 pm local time and will last approximately two minutes and 30 seconds.

At the national level, the total eclipse It will begin in Mexico around 11:07 am PDT, cross into Texas at 1:27 pm CDT, and conclude in Maine at 3:35 pm EDT.

Preparations and recommendations:

Officials across the country have expressed concern about a shortage of public safety resources and pressure on local hospitals and roads due to expected large crowds.

Residents in at least four states have been urged to prepare by stocking up on food, gasoline and necessary medications for the expected increase in traffic.

This eclipse It promises to be a visual spectacle for observers and an event of great scientific, educational and community interest, bringing together people from all over the country and from various parts of the world.

Despite the possible climate challenges and logistics, the total solar eclipse of 2024 is shaping up to be a memorable event for all who have the opportunity to experience it.