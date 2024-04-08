After Musk's speeches about Moraes' censorship in X, the project's rapporteur said he would ask the president of the Chamber to prioritize the issue

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), should not guide the PL of fake news this week, the Power360. The topic gained strength after the owner of the social network

To this digital newspaper, the rapporteur of the PL 2,630/2020congressperson Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP), said he will ask the President of the Chamber to prioritize the project as he considers “serious” the accusations of the South African billionaire.

However, Lira intends to wait for tempers to calm down around the issue and wants to prioritize the vote on maintaining the arrest of deputy Chiquinho Brazão (no party-RJ), accused of being one of the masterminds behind the death of councilor Marielle Franco.