After the first semi-final, in which Alfacar (Granada) beat Binissalem (Mallorca), the ‘Christmas Grand Prix’ He returned on the night of Monday, December 30, to TVE. Olvera (Cádiz), winner of the last edition of the contest, and Aguilar de Campoo (Palencia), runner-up town in the summer of 2023, faced each other in the second semifinal of the Christmas special of the ‘grandfather and child program’.

One more night the set was transformed for the occasion. The legendary pool and crazy logs were replaced by the spectacular ice rink, where the teams participating in the special face new tests such as ‘Elves sin Norte’ or ‘Estampados’. New games, Christmas decorations and the little ones in the house acting as mayors transmit the perfect festive atmosphere to make the whole family have a good time.

The ‘Christmas Grand Prix’ is delayed due to ‘The Revolt’

Nevertheless, TVE seems not to have taken note of the criticism received at the premiere of ‘MasterChef Junior’, his other bet for Christmas. And the second semi-final started even later than planned, after 11 p.m.

It is worth remembering that the public channel has continued to broadcast its ‘prime time’ bets after repeated programs of ‘The Revolt’a move that viewers don’t understand. More so, in the case of formats aimed at a children’s audience.









The 0 units of meaning that the #GrandPrixChristmas start at 11 because @La1_tve You might want to put on reruns of The Revolt. — 𝗥𝗮𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗹 𝗚𝗕 (@raquelgomez_b) December 30, 2024

Just watching the La Revuelta program once is enough for me and if I want I watch it à la carte. That they force this on you when they could do the #GrandPrixChristmas at 10:00 p.m. for all audiences is a blast. You don’t even care about the children, you only care about the damn audiences. — Rob Bauer (@_JackBauer24_) December 30, 2024

It’s embarrassing tv1 and #GrandPrixChristmas .

Then you will be left with a low audience. It is not normal for the program to start at 10:50 p.m. (and wait). I think it is not very intelligent to give a repeated program of the revolt before the Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/kazk2g7NVd — FDR (@frikidelasredes) December 30, 2024

So, we put on a children’s program after 11:00 p.m., and on top of that we put on a rerun? From pm, let’s go. My high school students would make a grill with much more logic, and look, they are soccer fans. Very badly #RTVEPlay #rtve #GrandPrixChristmas — Celtadelpeter (@Celtadelpeter9) December 30, 2024

It gets on my nerves that it’s already after 11:00 p.m. and we’re still watching a repeat program of La Revuelta #GrandPrixChristmas — MetFuk (@met_fuk) December 30, 2024

It is shameful that the #GrandPrixChristmas later than 11:00 p.m. when what is previously broadcast is a repeated program (it is not even a special) of La Revuelta. big shit @rtve which remains uncorrected. A family program at an inappropriate time. — Javi Wan Kenobi (@MaestroBetico) December 30, 2024

You are not ashamed that it is 11:00 p.m. and you have me playing a repeated program instead of already playing the #GrandPrixChristmas @rtve — ✿ ¢яιѕтιиα Gυєттα ✿ (@CristinaGuetta5) December 30, 2024

But to top it off, the second installment of ‘Christmas Grand Prix’ It was a few minutes late. For that reason, the contest label on X (the old Twitter) was filled with complaints from users who were impatient waiting for the program to start. Most with similar messages. “It’s shameful,” said one tweeter. “TVE’s ERROR was to broadcast a repeated #LaRevuelta program before the #GrandPrixNavidad,” commented another. The same thing another viewer was wondering. Can you explain to me how a family program ‘grandfather and child’ starts at 10:50 p.m.?