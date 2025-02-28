Somnigroup, the old tempur Sealy International, earned 4.4% more in 2024, until reaching a total of 384 million dollars (about 366 million euros). The company has also announced that the quarterly dividend in cash will increase by 15%, to $ 0.15 per share. The income rose to 4,930 million dollars (4,697 million euros), 0.1% more.

The company has increased its sales in the fourth quarter by 3.2%, to 1,207.9 million dollars (1,161 million euros), with a 0.1% decrease in the American business segment and an increase of 14.1% in the international area. At constant exchange rates, total net sales have grown 3.4%. The gross margin has been 43.3%, compared to 43.8%of the fourth quarter of 2023. The exploitation result has increased 4.7%, up to 127.6 million dollars (123 million euros), compared to 121.9 million dollars (116 million euros) of the fourth quarter of 2023 and the adjusted net benefit has increased by 14.2%, up to 107.2 million dollars (102 million dollars (102 million euros)

“We are pleased to inform from another solid quarter with a growth of leading market sales and a BPA growth (benefit per action) adjusted two digits,” said Scott Thompson, president and CEO of the company. “Our 2024 results reflect the solid foundations of our business model, since we have reached a record of sales and gross margins while the sector experiences a decrease in volumes,” It has aesgurated. Thompson also recalled that “on February 5, 2025 we completed the acquisition of Mattress Firm, the largest mattress distributor in the United States. It is an important milestone: with the acquisition of Mattress FIRM we are clearly the largest rest company in the world, with superior capabilities in design, manufacture, distribution and retail sale, and a portfolio of the most recognized brands in the sector.”