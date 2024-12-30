The Provincial Council of Zaragoza already have budget. The last plenary session of the year, held today, has given approval to the province’s accounts for 2025. An exercise in which it will have 212.3 million euros, the highest figure for the third consecutive year.

The budgets for 2025 have gone ahead with the votes in favor of PSOE, En Común-IU and CHA and with the vote against PP and VOX. “It is a municipal budget,” said Juan Antonio Sánchez Quero, president of the DPZ.

Quero has indicated that the objective of these budgets is “to improve the lives of the residents of our province, always keeping in mind as a hallmark our determined commitment to sustainable development, to equal rights and opportunities for all people, to promotion and revitalization of cultural life in our towns and the equalization of infrastructure and services in all municipalities of the province.

With these objectives, the budget includes notable items such as 17 million for the province’s road networkas well as the provision of 6 million euros for the start of construction of the new provincial waste treatment center, valued at 50 million euros, to avoid dependence on the Ecoprovince service of the CTRUZ of Zaragoza.

Other key items are million euros to install chargers for electric cars in the 292 municipalities of the province or the 1.5 million to finance the PERTE of digitalization of the water cycle o 650,000 euros for the new service aimed at facilitating the analyzes that town councils are obliged to carry out on supply networks.

In addition to these key lines, the budget, from the point of view of the increases in financial provisions, includes the 2.3 million (+76%) of the cooperation fund for the requests of the municipalities, the increase in the family conciliation up to 400,000 euros and a 50% increase in the line of subsidies for the management of feline colonies.

The budgets also include 50 million euros for the new call for the Unified Subsidies Plan-PLUS, the aid program for town councils to decide the investments to be made; the rural neighborhoods plan with one million euros or the Investment Plan in municipalities with special territorial difficulties (PIMED), with 1.3 million euros, among other items.

Little ambition

For its part, the PP group in the DPZ, which has voted against after rejecting its amendments worth 7.7 million for infrastructure and support for town councils, has indicated that the budget needs “greater ambition and commitment”.

Along these lines, the popular spokesperson, Maricarmen Lázaro, has explained that “the budgets They must be a tool to solve the challenges of our province and promote its development. For this reason, we have presented proposals that we consider essential to improve provincial accounts.”

Among the measures proposed by the PP were aid to repair rural schools worth 500,000 euros and a plan to repair municipal roads, also with 500,000 euros, and the agreement with the Zaragoza City Council with 4 million to promote neighborhoods. , among others.