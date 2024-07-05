The team has in fact lost 367 million Yen, or approximately 2 million Euros during the period between 1 September 2023 and 31 May 2024.

2024 has proven to be a challenging year for the gaming industry, even more so than 2023 in terms of layoffs and team closures. Now, it’s up to a important Japanese study – Tose – report negative economic results.

Who is Tose, the “ghost” team

This development studio is known as a “ghost” team, that is, a studio that is often not even indicated in the credits of video games, but which is actually an important help in the development of high-level games, especially for Nintendo and Square Enix.

Mario and the many characters from Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Active since the days of the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)Tose has worked on games such as Paper Mario for the Switch and the port of Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 in recent years. This is one of the largest outsourcing companies in Japan. He also helped with Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, WarioWare: Move It!, Splatoon 2, and Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster.

Unfortunately, several projects he was working on were deletedbut the company still reports that it is working to improve its project management and intends to recover losses by publishing various games that are still in production.

Tose doesn’t specify which games have been cancelled, but Square Enix said in May that it had cancelled several unannounced projects, so it’s plausible that Tose was hit accordingly.