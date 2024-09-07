Maintain a immune system strong is essential to protect the body against pathogens that can cause disease.

The University of Harvard has proposed a natural and effective method to strengthen our defenses without resorting to medication.

This approach is based on the adoption of healthy habits that, when combined consistently, can optimize the body’s immune response. Next, We present you the step-by-step Harvard method to strengthen your immune system naturally.

1. No smoking

Smoking is one of the factors that most negatively affects the immune system. Smoking reduces the lungs’ ability to fight infections and increases the risk of developing serious respiratory diseases. Quitting smoking is an essential step to strengthen the immune system and protect overall health.

2. Eat a diet rich in fruits and vegetables

Nutrition is one of the most important pillars of the Harvard method. Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables provides the body with the micronutrients necessary to maintain an effective immune response. Minerals such as zinc, selenium, iron and vitamins such as A, B6, C and E play a crucial role in the production and functioning of immune system cells. Harvard stresses that a deficiency in any of these nutrients can compromise the body’s ability to defend itself against infections.

3. Exercise regularly

Exercise is another key component of the method. Regular physical activity not only helps maintain a healthy weight, but also improves blood circulation, which facilitates the mobility and performance of immune cells in the body. In addition, regular exercise reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions that can weaken the immune system.

4. Maintain a healthy weight

Overweight and obesity are associated with a weakened immune response. Harvard recommends maintaining a healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise. This not only strengthens the body’s defenses, but also reduces the risk of inflammatory and chronic diseases.

5. Drink alcohol in moderation

Excessive alcohol consumption can weaken the immune system and increase susceptibility to infections. Harvard experts advise limiting alcohol consumption to moderate levels, which is equivalent to one glass of wine per day for women and up to two for men. This practice helps maintain the integrity of the body’s natural defense system.

6. Food hygiene and safety

Maintaining good hygiene is crucial to preventing infections. Harvard emphasizes the importance of washing hands properly and frequently, especially before eating or after coughing, sneezing, or touching contaminated surfaces. It also recommends cooking meat thoroughly to avoid bacterial or parasitic infections that can compromise the immune system.

7. Minimize stress

Chronic stress can have a negative impact on the body’s immune response. Harvard suggests practicing stress management techniques such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing to help reduce cortisol levels and strengthen the body’s defenses against disease.

8. Keep your vaccination schedule up to date

Vaccines are a fundamental tool for preventing infectious diseases. Keeping the vaccination schedule up to date is essential to strengthen the body’s immune response against potentially dangerous viruses and bacteria.