The latest business creation data published by the Valencian Institute of Statistics put the city of Torrevieja at the forefront of the ‘ranking’. This report, which provides detailed information on companies registered with Social Security and their workers, also places Orihuela among the top 15 municipalities on the list.

Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, in 48.9% of the municipalities the number of companies grew, in 17.2% it remained the same and in 33.9% it decreased. In particular, 38 of the 50 municipalities with the largest number of companies have a positive variation. Of these, the town that has had the greatest increase has been Torrevieja, with 4.3%.

In this ‘ranking’, the Valencian Institute of Statistics also places Orihuela among the top 15 places for business growth, just above El Campello and Valencia.

The president of the Orihuela Chamber of Commerce, Mario Martínez, explains that the causes of this increase are diverse, “but what is clear is that the Easter period was good, especially for the service sector.” The responsible cameral assures that another factor that favors the creation of jobs is the fact that the construction sector and its derivatives have not stopped expanding.

In fact, according to the data provided periodically by the Official College of Surveyors, Technical Architects and Building Engineers, the pace of construction in Vega Baja between April and June increased by 145% compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching figures prior to the stoppage caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

Boost the industrial sector



Despite these positive data, the president of Cámara Orihuela insists on the need for local, provincial and regional administrations to focus their efforts on improving public-private collaboration “to launch industrial projects that in the future can serve lever for the creation of companies and jobs.

In this sense, it stands out that the institutions still have the opportunity to take advantage of European funds so as not to miss the train of competitiveness. Martínez recalls that “the Chamber is available to any administration for whatever it may need.”