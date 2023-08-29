Football | Norway demands UEFA to react to the behavior of Luis Rubiales, who forcibly kissed the player

The European football association Uefa has so far been silent about the activities of the president of the Spanish Football Association at the women’s World Cup championship celebrations. Luis Rubiales is one of the vice presidents of the organization.

Norwegian president of the football association Lise Klaveness believes that the European Football Association (Uefa) must also finally take action regarding the Rubiales scandal.

Klaveness demands from the umbrella organization

A colleague of Klaveness Luis Rubiales kissed the striker of the World Cup gold team Jennifer Hermosoa straight to the mouth when handing out awards after the final won by Spain.

“It [tilanne] has come to a point where Uefa has to react. This has not happened so far, but hopefully it will happen very soon,” says Klaveness.

On Saturday last week, the international football association Fifa ordered Rubiales temporarily aside from his position. The ban will initially last for 90 days.

Uefa, on the other hand, has kept very quiet about the case. It is not necessarily a surprise, because Rubiales is one of the organization of vice-presidents.

Claveness also reacted strongly to the Spanish Football Association’s way of handling the matter. Rubiales has refused to resign, even though the pressure on him is growing all the time.

Regional Directors of the Spanish Football Association require on Monday, Rubiales to resign from his position. The union announced on Saturday that it will defend its leader with legal action.

“When the association wants to take legal action against a player, then a line is crossed where the dignity of the entire game, trust in leadership in Europe and the safety of the players are at stake,” says Klaveness.

Norway’s star players Caroline Graham Hansen and Ada Hegerberg have, in many other ways, expressed their support for the forcibly kissed Hermoso.

“We all saw what happened,” Hansen wrote on the messaging service Xin , i.e. the former Twitter.

“If you don’t see the problem, you are part of it,” Hegerberg wrote X:in.

Helmarien goalkeeper Linda Sällström reacted strongly to the Spanish Football Federation’s decision on Saturday to defend its chairman Luis Rubiales through the courts.

in Finland Helmarit, i.e. the women’s national team, and the National League have expressed their support for Hermoso and the other players of the Spanish national team.

A goal stick Linda Sällström took Xin , stands for the Spanish Football Federation’s decision on Saturday to defend its chairman through the courts.

“Jenni Hermoso is sexually assaulted in front of the eyes of the whole world, but instead of the Spanish FA taking legal action against the perpetrator or even firing the perpetrator, they take legal action against him and force both him and the other players to play? What the hell,” Sällström wrote.