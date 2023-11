Monday, November 20, 2023, 08:57



Updated 09:08h.





Ángel Víctor Torres (Arucas), former president of the Canary Islands, will be the new Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory during the XV Legislature. A significant appointment taking into account the importance that the territorial issue will have in the next four years in the relationship with the nationalists,…

