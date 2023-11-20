Robbins has in fact reported that this is an idea that has been seriously considered and the negotiations are already well underway, likely leading to developments in the near future.

The interview touched on various aspects of the game, which had a somewhat problematic history at least initially, leading to large cuts in staff with substantial layoffs that occurred within the studio. Also for relaunch the title in question, its future is likely to lie within subscription services.

During a Windows Central interview with Ascendant Studios CEO Bret Robbins, it emerged that the team is very seriously considering distributing Immortals of Aveum on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus in future at least in the plans of the developers.

A relaunch through subscription services?

Immortals of Aveum could get a major relaunch through subscription services

“Certainly, these services are capable of conveying a larger number of users“, explained Robbins, “more people could get into the game and that’s always a good thing,” added the CEO of Ascendant Studios.

Then he confirmed that he is in talks to include Immortals of Aveum in one or both of the services in question: “Yes, we are talking to them about bringing the game into the two services. We don’t have a date yet, but I’m pretty sure that will happen“he reported.

Therefore, based on what was reported by the CEO of the team, it seems to be only a matter of time but the game in question will be included in Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus or both. On the idea that a possible launch directly within the services in question could have changed the fate of Immortals of Aveum, Robbins reported “to be honest, I don’t know”, also pointing out that the agreements with EA seemed to be more decisive on these aspects of the organization.

We remember our review of Immortals of Aveum and the fact that the game recently received the 1.0.6.0 update, the largest ever.