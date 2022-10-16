The old schools of Torrealta, converted into a civic center and shelter and conservation of the Living Way of the Cross, are once again at the service of the neighbors, after concluding the rehabilitation works framed in the Strategy for Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Molina 2020 Avanza Contigo, co-financed 80% by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), through the Pluriregional Operational Program of Spain 2014-2020. For this action on the industrial and architectural heritage of Molina de Segura, a budget of 200,255 euros has been available. , of which 160,204 have been financed by the Feder Fund, and the rest, 40,051 euros, have been contributed by the City Council.

The building of the old schools is cataloged by the General Municipal Planning Plan and, before carrying out the works, a pathological study of the building was carried out. It was in a state of abandonment, with a large number of cracks in the facades and deterioration in the roof and floor. “The structure has been maintained, but everything has been changed: foundations, slabs, pillars…”, indicated the mayor, Eliseo García, during the inauguration of the new center that, in a month, will bear the name of Fulgencio Campillo, an old pharmacist of the district.

Raised by the people



“This building not only has a material value, but sentimental because it was built with the effort and work of all the neighbors,” said the Torrealta pedáneo, Santacruz Meseguer.

The civic center will host a study room, a library and other facilities for residents, including the new headquarters of the La Cruz association, which organizes the Living Way of the Cross.