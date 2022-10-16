





by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Alexandre de Moraes, ordered YouTube and other platforms to remove videos with speech by president and reelection candidate, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), about having “painted a climate” on a visit to Venezuelan girls on the outskirts of Brasília.

Moraes also prohibited former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) from addressing the issue in the debate scheduled for 8 pm on Band TV.

The president of the TSE answered the appeal of Bolsonaro’s campaign by claiming that the posts, made by the opposing ticket and allies of the PT, sought to offend the president’s honor.

“The disclosure of a fact that is known to be untrue, with serious decontextualization and apparent purpose of linking the candidate’s figure to the commission of a sexual crime, seems enough to configure negative electoral propaganda”, said Moraes.

On Friday, Bolsonaro gave a long interview to a podcast, Paparazzo Rubro-Negro, and when he was making his usual criticism of the Venezuelan regime and the conditions of the people there, which generated a strong migratory flow in Brazil, he came to insinuate that girls minors from that country would be getting ready on the outskirts of Brasília to prostitute themselves.

His speech went viral on social media and was used politically by opponents.

The president of the TSE said that the platforms must immediately remove the content of the publications under a daily fine of 100 thousand reais. He also ordered Lula and others to refrain from making further demonstrations on the subject, both in public service concessionaires and on social media, also at the risk of being fined 100,000 reais.

The magistrate’s decision was taken less than two hours before the first debate between Bolsonaro and Lula in the second round. In practice, PT members run the risk of being punished if they speak out on the subject in the Band TV debate.

“Mr Alexandre de Moraes’ decision puts the matter to rest. To say that I am a pedophile is a crime, a false accusation”, said the candidate for reelection, upon arrival at the debate. He left the press conference pulpit after reporters insisted that he speak out.

Moraes is the authority at the top of the Judiciary most attacked by Bolsonaro in recent months.







