The MLS team offers a 5-year contract for 9.5 million euros per season. The player seems willing to accept it, with Napoli losing him in June on a free transfer
Lorenzo Insigne could yield to the maxi offer from Toronto Fc, a team that plays in US Major League Soccer. The Canadians would put € 9.5 million on the plate per season for five years. The blue striker has not yet decided but would be inclined to say yes, thus leaving Napoli in the summer. The proposed renewal of the blue club stopped at 3.5 million euros per year.
December 28, 2021 (change December 28, 2021 | 13:13)
