As of today (28), residents of the city of São Paulo over six months of age who have not yet taken the vaccine against the Influenza virus in 2021, will be able to look for a health center to receive the immunizing agent. Vaccination will be guaranteed while supplies last.

Until then, the vaccine against the Influenza virus, which causes the flu, was applied only to elderly people over 60 years old, children between six months and five years old, pregnant and postpartum women. But with the increase in cases of flu and the low demand for this immunizing agent in health centers, the city decided to expand the public to try to reduce cases of respiratory diseases, which has caused a significant increase in demand for care in health units in the capital.

The influenza virus is an acute febrile infectious disease that can pose a greater risk of complications to more vulnerable groups, such as the elderly. The disease can progress to more severe forms and even death.

The flu vaccine does not prevent against the new strain that has been circulating in recent months, called Darwin (H3N2), but it is important to prevent the severe form of the disease, in addition to other flu.

Vaccination takes place in 469 Basic Health Units (UBSs), drive-thrus, mega-stations and partner pharmacies, that is, in the same places where the vaccines against covid-19 are being applied. The list of posts can be consulted on the internet.

