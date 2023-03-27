At least 23 people died and dozens were injured after multiple tornadoes and torrential storms will sweep through rural areas of western Mississippi (southeastern United States) on Friday night, the state Emergency Management agency reported this Saturday.

“We can confirm 23 dead, dozens injured, 4 missing from tornadoes Friday night. We have numerous state and local search and rescue teams continuing to work this morning,” she reported via his Twitter account.

In Mississippi they declared a state of emergency after the passage of tornadoes. Photo: Thomas Graning / EFE

The operations of search and rescue of survivors are being conducted in Sharkey and Humphreys counties (in the west of the state), the agency noted about this event that has caused catastrophic damage, as shown in the images taken this Saturday.

The governor of Mississippi, the Republican Tate Reeves, visited the area and declared a state of emergency, while the US presidentJoe Biden offered “full federal support” so that communities can “recover from the effects of this storm.”

The most affected area is in the city of Rolling Fork in Sharkey County. Photo: Thomas Graning / EFE

“The images from all over Mississippi are heartbreaking.. While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know that many of our fellow citizens are not only grieving family and friends, but have also lost their homes and businesses,” Biden said in a statement.

The president added that the federal government will do “everything possible to help” and will be there “as long as it is necessary,” through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which has already sent troops to the area. .

Destroyed homes and businesses seen here along the Blues Highway in #RollingFork, #mississippi. The entire area has been declared a major disaster and federal aid has been ordered to assist in recovery efforts. Before: Dec 27, 2022

After: Mar 26, 2023 pic.twitter.com/qKjMwBCy72 — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) March 26, 2023

For his part, the Governor Reeves said that “the outpouring of support from governors, businesses, charities and the federal administration has been tremendous.”

The most affected area is in the city of Rolling Fork in Sharkey County. “Much of the city has been destroyed”, including all businesses on a commercial and retail stretch of a local highway, Former city mayor Fred Miller told Fox. Some 100,000 homes in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee were still without power as of early Saturday, according to Power Outage.

