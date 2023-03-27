Rowing | Jari Saario fights fatigue and headwinds in the Atlantic: “It’s impossible to sleep”

Rower Jari Saario had to go on a night diving trip after the rope got tangled in the rudder.

Fireman Jari Saario has rowed more than 5,200 kilometers in the Atlantic, and on Sunday evening there were only about 150 kilometers left to Antigua. Difficult conditions have slowed down travel in recent days.

Due to the strong headwind, Saario has not been able to progress as fast as he had hoped, and he has also had to manage with very little sleep at night.

During the call, the satellite phone emits a loud bang several times as the wave hits the side of the boat. According to Saario’s estimate, the wind against the side was about eight meters per second on Sunday.

“The boat rocks like crazy when a wave hits the side. For the last four days, I have slept maybe three hours in total. It’s impossible to sleep,” says Saario.

“You can’t even put a spoon in your mouth here, the waves are just impossible.”

The video of Saari’s welding was filmed at the beginning of February.

Island the last few days have been spent either at anchor or fighting against the wind. Little by little, the journey has still progressed. However, on the night before Sunday, he had extra trouble when the string of the driving anchor – i.e. a large parachute-looking tarpaulin – got caught in the rudder.

The program included a night diving trip.

“I tried to go rowing at night, but the rudder was stuck. The string was wedged damn tight. I have a diver’s lamp with me and I’m familiar with diving in the dark from my job as a rescue diver.”

The video of cleaning the bottom of the boat was filmed at the end of January.

The same kind of wind was expected on Monday, but then the conditions should ease up a bit. The weekend offered Saario the biggest waves of the trip that lasted more than two months.

“The waves are probably six meters high. It would be so cool to row if there was a downwind. Then it would be like a Caribbean vacation.”

On the island it will probably take another 2-3 days to reach Antigua, but the winds will affect speed significantly.

The boat that suffered electrical problems from Antigua is transported to London for repairs. Saario comes to Finland and leaves in June to row the northern route of the Atlantic from New York to London.