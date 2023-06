Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 00:22







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Everything indicated that, after the bitter end of the 2022-23 academic year, there were ten grana footballers who had a contract for the 2023-24 campaign. As LA VERDAD already announced on May 30, six regularly starting footballers such as Alberto González, Julio Gracia, …

This content is exclusive for subscribers